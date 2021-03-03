KENDALLVILLE — Everett Lewis Christian, age 83, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Everett was born in Bartley, West Virginia, on March 30, 1937, to Mastin Henry Christian and Oma Jane (McIntosh) Christian. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Big Creek High School in West Virginia, in 1955.
He married Ellie Anglin, and she preceded him in death in 2005.
Everett and Ellie raised one daughter, Donna; three sons, Allen, Dave and Tim.
Everett retired from Fort Wayne Foundry after 27 years and had also worked for Starcraft and Lane Foundry.
His passions were around his family, carpentry, visiting with his neighbors and gardening. Over the decades, Everett renovated the family home in Lisbon, Indiana, many times. In 1992, he constructed a big, beautiful barn with his son, Dave, behind the house. The gardens he and Ellie grew in the backyard had a full harvest year in and out. Summertime meals were never without something handpicked that day from the garden. He loved animals and especially his pets, Jim, Chocka, Toby, Breezy and Frankie.
Everett was a proud great-grandpa and grandpa, and he loved spending his time with his grandchildren, never forgetting to let them know how much he loved them. And, when it was warm outside, you would find Everett riding his Gator with his dog, Frankie, at his side or attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He was always quick to find the good in people and would love to just sit and talk in the carport with anyone who visited, especially his good friends Ken and Colson. There was never a stranger to Everett and Ellie’s home. He really enjoyed telling stories about his family and about his upbringing in the mountains of southwest West Virginia, often with pride and sometimes a laugh or two. To best sum up Everett, he lived his life modeling what a great, loving husband and dad could be to his family — with kindness, humility and love.
Survivors include his daughter, Donna Christian, of Kendallville; sons, Dave and Regina Christian, of Kendallville and Tim and Sara Christian, of Shorewood, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Patti Christian Lash, of Kendallville; 10 grandchildren, Cole Christian, Brett Christian, Kaeli Christian and Luke Christian, all of Kendallville, Ashley and Dustin Gourley, of Fort Wayne, Shana and Jacob Reents, of Grapevine, Texas, Phillip and Heather Perlich II, of Kendallville, Dallas and Kayla Perlich, of Kendallville, Hanna Christian and Ellie Christian, of Shorewood, Wisconsin; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy White, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; and brothers, Robert Christian, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Tom Christian, of LaGrange.
Everett was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ellie; oldest son, Everett Allen Christian, in 2009; sisters, Pauline “Toot” Frazier, Amy Tedesco and Florence Laxton; and brothers, Ellis Christian, Larry Christian and Dave Christian.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, with Pastor Charlie Mosley officiating.
There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
