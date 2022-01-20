HUNTERTOWN — Wilhelmine (Zimmerer) Wicker, age 92, of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Mrs. Wicker was born in Karlsruhe, Germany, on Jan. 20, 1929, the daughter of the late Otto and Barbara (Kohler) Zimmerer. She had three brothers, now deceased, Wilhelm (Willie), Hermann and Otto Jr.
She was known as “Minnie” to everyone, and her family and friends called her “Oma”.
Minnie was married to Carlton Wicker in 1951, in Germany. He preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 1996.
Minnie loved being outside, doing yard work and tending to her garden. She loved to sew, knit and crochet. She especially loved being with her children and grandchildren.
Minnie and Carlton had four children; three daughters and one son, Sherley (Kim-deceased) Miller, of Sylvan Lake, Rome City; Rita Spidel, of Carmel; Frank Wicker-deceased, and his wife, Cheryl Wicker, of Kendallville, and Minnie (Scott) Webb, of Huntertown; grandchildren, Jaime (Mike) Carroll, of LaOtto, Ty (Molly) Miller, of Fort Wayne, Taylor Miller, of Fort Wayne, Tim (Heather) Spidel, of Carmel, Brandon (Davin) Spidel, of Lawrence, Crystal (Bobby),Wicker-Sharp, of Fishers, Frankie Wicker, of Waterloo, Bryan (Kelsi) Webb, of Huntertown and Brock Webb, of Huntertown; great-grandchildren, Grant and Garner Owens, Marissa and Mira Carroll, Abrey, Madyn and Elliot Miller, Evan, Noah and Shep Spidel, Braxston and Jasper Sharp and Kalli Webb.
Private services will be held at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, followed with private burial at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Heartland Hospice Chaplin Brittany Sloffer will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be Ty Miller, Tim Spidel, Brandon Spidel, Scott Webb, Brock Webb, Bryan Webb and Frankie Wicker.
Memorial donations may be sent to Heartland Hospice, 2720 Dupont Commerce Court, Suite 21, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kenallville.
