HELMER — Eddie Dean Ritchie, age 72, of Helmer, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Ritchie was born in Hardburly, Kentucky, on Sept. 1, 1947, to Rufus and Rosa (Napier) Ritchie. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He married Nadine Allen on Oct. 8, 1966 in Wise, Virginia.
Eddie loved Jesus, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved being out in the woods and mountains. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
His survivors include his wife, Nadine Ritchie, of Helmer; daughters, Sharon Hunter, of South Bend and Joanna and Chris Spaw, of Hamilton; son, Dwayne Ritchie, of LaGrange; five grandchildren, including Andrea Ritchie, of Avilla, Elizabeth Burkhead, of Albion, Monica Spaw, of Fort Wayne, Heather Spaw, of Fort Wayne, and Clayton Spaw, of Hamilton; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Burkhead, of Albion and Christian Ritchie, of Avilla; sisters, Drucilla Gervais, of Chicago, Lillie Gutt, of Jackson, Kentucky, Polly Deaton, of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Mary and Kelly Williamson, of Howe; and brothers, Andy Ritchie, of LaOtto, and Leburn Ritchie, of Jackson, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Ritchie, James Ritchie, and Robert “Bobby” Ritchie; sister, Ada Pearl McQuinn; and half-sister, Maggie Slone.
No visitation or services are scheduled.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
