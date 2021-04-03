ANGOLA — Richard S. Mick, 63, of Angola, Indiana, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
He was born on April 24, 1957, in Angola, Indiana, to Richard and Louise Mick.
Richard graduated from Angola High School in 1975.
He had worked at US Food Services and then later in life he worked at EMF Corporation in Angola, Indiana.
Mick enjoyed skydiving and motorcycles.
Surviving are his son, Brandon (Sandra Murphy) Mick, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and three sisters, Becky, Penny and Lindy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
