CHURUBUSCO — James Dean Ormsby, 56, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Garrett, Indiana, on June 29, 1965, to Donald D. and Sandy (Blair) Ormsby.
James was a CNC operator at IMPACT in Columbia City.
He is survived by Tammy Ormsby; a son, Brock Ormsby; a daughter, Brittany (David) Murphy; his mother, Sandy Ormsby; three grandchildren, McKinley Murphy, Braxton and Nevaeh Ormsby; three sisters, Laura (Kurt) Hontz, Dawn Renee Ormsby and Kelly (Tim) Williams; two brothers, Eric Ormsby and Greg (Laura) Ormsby.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald D. Ormsby, in 2016.
There will be no formal services held at the funeral home. The family will hold a private memorial service.
