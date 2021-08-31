Sharenne Rachel
GARRETT — Sharenne Diane (Stouder) Rachel, 77, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in her home on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Sharenne was born on May 5, 1944, in Auburn, Indiana, the youngest daughter of Adah (Schlegel) and Earl Stouder, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jeanenne (Stouder) Wood; and brother-in-law, Norman Wood, of Arizona.
Sharenne attended Auburn High School and returned to the classroom as an adult to proudly earn her diploma at Garrett High School. She lived most of her life in Auburn and Garrett.
Beloved mother of Robin Renee Stouder (Barbara C., daughter) of Vacaville, California, and Richard Allen Young (Elana); grandmother of Holly Nicole Young; great-grandmother (G.G.) to Quinnlyn Marlana Simon, of Garrett; dear sister of William (Jane) Stouder, of Aurora, Colorado, and loving aunt of Lisa Smith and Jeff Wood, Michael, Joe, Brian, David and Peter Stouder; and loving sister-in-law to Alaxander (formerly known as Carol) Josephs.
Sharenne retired from Cooper Tire after 35 years, but what she devoted her time to was caring for animals, especially cats, even when it meant getting up extra early every day to attend to their needs. Sharenne cared for dozens of cats over the years, ensuring they were fixed and given the medical care they needed. She also volunteered at the local shelter. The backyard critters will miss her as well.
A private graveside service was held in Woodlawn Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to DeKalb Humane Society are preferred.
