LIGONIER — Catherine “Cathy” Elaine James, age 65, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday April 9, 2022, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 12, 1956, the daughter of Frederick and Esther (Eash) Sprague, in Goshen, Indiana.
On Nov. 2, 1974, she married Jeffrey “Jeffro” L. James; he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Casey James, of Cromwell and Carrie James, of Ligonier; grandchildren, Joey James, Jeramyah James, Jacob James and Jaslyn James; two siblings, Jerry “Spook” (Trish) Sprague, of Ligonier and Margaret Ann (Randy) Stuckman, of Ligonier; two spoiled-rotten furbabies, Rosco and Peanut, both of Ligonier; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cathy graduated from West Noble High School in 1975, and retired from Tenneco in Ligonier after more than 25 years of faithful service.
Cathy loved camping with her Starcraft Camping Club friends and was a member of Strong Tower Worship Center. She also enjoyed crafting, collecting baskets, sewing and most importantly, cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events. Cathy will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A funeral service in honor of Cathy will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Burial will follow at Clinton Brick Cemetery in Millersburg.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or Strong Tower Worship Center, 502 W. Diamond Lake Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
