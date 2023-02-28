Mike Kline, age 80, of Williams Lake near Albion, died on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to Noble County Humane Shelter.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home.
