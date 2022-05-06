KIMMELL — Harold Olin Wolf, 88, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital.
He was born to Charles Everett “Hap” and Geneva (Gettings) Wolf on Nov. 17, 1933, on Diamond Street in Kendallville, Indiana, at his aunt’s house.
Harold is survived by a daughter, Charisse Wolf, of Ligonier, Indiana; a son, Sheldon (Linda) Wolf, of Bigfork, Montana; a grandson, Dirk (Emily Collins) Ormsby, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and a brother, Gerald (Barbara) Wolf, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and very special friend, Rita Beard.
Harold had owned and operated the Wolf Swap Meet since 1981. The Swap Meet was first held at the 4-H Park near Albion. It then moved to the Wolf Lake Gun Club. In 1989, the swap meet was moved to its permanent location where it is now. He worked at Monsanto for many years before becoming a bus driver for West Noble School Corporation. He also sold insurance.
Harold started making rabbit cages as a business in the 70s, and many of his cages have been sold to 4-H'ers and rabbit raisers all over. He attended rabbit shows all over the country and won many awards. He enjoyed Polka dancing and was a member of the ARBA (American Rabbit Breeders Association). Harold also was a past member of the Noble County Rabbit Fanciers and the National Flemish Rabbit Breeders.
A Funeral Service will be held in Harold’s honor on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Chaplain Tom Novy will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m., on Sunday, May 8, 2022, as well as from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 613 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 or to Sparta United Church of Christ, 2584 N U.S. 33, Kimmell, IN 46760.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.