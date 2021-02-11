ASHLEY — Elizabeth “June” Leas, age 90, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana.
She was born in LaGrange County, Indiana, on April 6, 1930, to Homer R. and Lela V. (Fritz) Rasler.
June was a 1948 graduate of Salem Center High School.
June was a homemaker and worked beside her husband on the farm, hauling grain or driving a tractor, whenever she was needed. She worked for a few years at No-Sag Furniture Factory in Kendallville. She mowed yards and cemeteries, including Lake Bethel Cemetery. She was also the first female bus driver in DeKalb County, driving the school bus for 39 years for Ashley Schools and DeKalb Central Schools.
She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ashley.
She loved gardening, her flowers, her cats/dogs and being outdoors.
June married Ronald Vance Leas on July 29, 1950, in Ashley, and he passed away on Jan. 19, 2014.
She is survived by two sons; and two daughters and their spouses, Rebecca S. and Paul Yoder, of Auburn, Michael V. and Kay Leas, of Ashley, Cindy D. and Mark Jennings, of Butler and Thomas E. and Jean Leas, of Indianapolis; 14 grandchildren, Kristy (Quentin) Tanko, Carolyn (Bryan) Smith, Jenny (Scott) Smith, Lela (Jeff) Holben, Jim (Heather) Leas, April (Chase) Holden, Heather (Jim) Atz, Mackenzie (Roy) Cornett, Kenny (Jill) Jennings, Jeff (Angie) Jennings, Jill (Ben) Zwickl, Rachel (Matt) Trent, Vicki Leas and Larry Leas; 41 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Keith Stewart, of Wolcottville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, James R. Leas; brother, Charles Rasler; three sisters, Lillian Flanders, Phyllis Phelps and Barbara Stewart.
Private family graveside services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Lake Bethel Cemetery in LaGrange, with Pastor Kim Nusbaum officiating.
A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given in June’s name to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721 or St. John’s United Church of Christ, 0027 C.R. 23, Ashley, IN 46705.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.