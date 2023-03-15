CHURUBUSCO — Jack Harold Greider, 73, of rural Churubusco, Indiana, and Venice, Florida, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his rural Churubusco home, early Sunday morning, March 12, 2023.
Born on March 20, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of the late Leo H. and Neva C. (Kessie) Greider.
Growing up in North Webster he graduated from North Webster High School in 1967. With his natural ability and mechanical skills, he became a sought-after cutting tool specialist and application engineer.
On May 2, 1987, he married Anita Sue Mitchell. In 1988, they moved to Brown County, Indiana, and the Churubusco area in 2005.
After working various positions in machine shops, in 1988, he went to work for Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, Indiana, becoming an engineering manager. Leaving Cummins in 2004, he continued working as applications engineer and sales representative, specializing in metal cutting tools, with various tooling manufacturers.
After his retirement, the couple made Venice, Florida, their residence in 2018, while maintaining their property near Churubusco.
Through the years, Jack enjoyed riding motorcycles, was an avid clay shooter, and did gun-smithing. He operated WindSwept Farms, raising and showing alpacas. Later, he grew a large vegetable garden, along with gourds to make crafts. Recently, he became intrigued with Chinese cooking, the more complicated the better.
A caring person, Jack is remembered as having a big heart, helping all whenever and however possible. Alley, his springer spaniel, has been a constant companion.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Anita; children, Anthony J. Greider, of Anderson and Tonya (Jeremy) McKinney, of Sheridan; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five sisters, Beverly (Gary) Earnhart, of Goshen, Nancy Cook, of Peru, Cindy (William) Keirn, of Columbia City, Sharon (Kenneth) Cripe, of Albion and Angie (Chris) Kidd, of Kendallville.
Visitation is from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with a funeral service to begin at 7 p.m.
Memorials in Jack’s honor are to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.