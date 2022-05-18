Carol Small
COLUMBIA CITY — Carol Ann Small, 61, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died at 12:50 a.m., on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, where she was a patient for the past 10 days.
She was born on Aug. 3, 1960, in Columbia City, Indiana, a daughter of the late Norman Conrad and LaVerda R. (Heinfeld) Shearer.
Growing up in Columbia Township, she graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1978.
On April 28, 1991, she married Forrest Wayne Small. They made their first home in Columbia City. In 1996, the couple moved to Columbia Township.
For the past 15 years, she has worked for CRST in their telecommunications and information technologies department.
She enjoyed baking and was talented at cake decorating. She liked to do a variety of crafts, with basket-making among her favorites. Spending time with her nieces and nephews was always a pleasure. Her love for animals was evident as she provided for eight cats at her home.
Surviving is her husband of 31 years, Forrest; stepdaughters, Michelle Krock, of Logansport and Tina Logan, of Royal Center; nine step-grandchildren; a brother, Stephen (Janet) Shearer; and a sister, Judy Mullett, both of Columbia City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepson, Forrest W. Small Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Dean Mullet.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Nolt Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be made to Extension Homemakers of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
