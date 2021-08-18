LAGRANGE — Jami Scott Cork, 69, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2021, at home.
Jami was born on Dec. 19, 1951, in Royal Oak, Michigan, to Charles William and Beverly Jean (Monnot) Cork.
Jami worked as a welder in the automotive industry.
He was a member of Orland Sons of the American Legion Post #423.
He loved all animals, especially dogs and cats, and loved taking the dogs for nature walks. Jami enjoyed being out in nature, going to hunt for Petoskey stones with his wife, and taking canoe trips down the Pigeon River. He loved watching NASCAR and listening to Frank Zappa. With his welding background, he would find pieces of scrap metal and use them to weld different figures and suns.
On June 20,1996, in LaGrange, Indiana, he married Linda Burzynski.
Surviving Jami are his wife, Linda Cork, of LaGrange, Indiana; two sisters, Michelle Cork and her partner, Jill Samples, of Clinton Township, Michigan, and Deborah Cork, of Orland, Indiana; two brothers, Rory Cork, of Davison, Michigan, and Barry (Brenda) Cork, of Orland, Indiana; his father-in-law, Joseph Burzynski Jr., of Pigeon, Michigan; sister-in-law, Audrey Burzynski, of Hobe Sound, Florida; brothers-in-law, William Burzynski, of Homewood, Illinois, and Stephen Landrum, of Warren, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jami in death were his parents, Charles W. and Beverly J. Cork; his mother-in-law, Eleanor Burzynski; a sister-in-law, Maureen Landrum; and a brother-in-law, Tom Burzynski.
A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, after 2:30 p.m., at Orland American Legion Post #423, 211 S. Bronson St., Orland, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
