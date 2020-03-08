Kathleen Back PATRICK REDMOND PATRICK REDMOND Mar 8, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathleen BackAUBURN – Kathleen Ann Back, 53, of Auburn, died Thursday. Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clark Auburn Funeral Home Feller Arrangement Kathleen Ann Back PATRICK REDMOND Follow PATRICK REDMOND Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What impact will the coronavirus have on northeast Indiana? You voted: Little or no impact A significant short term impact A significant possibly long term health and economic impact An extremely serious impact Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan arrested for soliciting childStrand Theater reopens Friday under new managementProsecutors charge woman for smuggling meth into jailFort Wayne man facing sexual misconduct chargeGarrett man charged with bomb threatTrine student selected as Indy 500 Fest princessMan arrested for allegedly choking womanMemories by J: Heaven couldn't wait for JoelBerkes acquitted of attempted murderSteel Dynamics buys Mexican scrap recycler Images Videos CommentedCan't our county leaders sanctify something more worthy in God’s creation? (1) Top Ads Albion Village 3-2-20 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Dita Von Teese stopped partying for work Spring ball setup: After showing promise, redshirt freshman DL Robinson looks to take next step Matthew Morrison wants one more child Secretary of State Pete Buttigieg: Biden should think big Counties should tread carefully with 2A sanctuary trend NACS job fair draws more than 200 Gutter guards often worth the investment Tri Kappa thanks community for support of food drive at Kendallville Kroger
