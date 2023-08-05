GARRETT — Ruth (Anthony-Hecht) Leland, age 82, passed on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
She was born Oct. 19, 1940, in Angola, Indiana, to William and Mary (McAllister) Anthony and they preceded her in death.
Ruth married Willis Hecht Sr., in June 1961, and he passed in 1979. She then married Wayne Leland in December 1981, and he passed in 1997.
Ruth helped open the Lucky Steer Steakhouse in Auburn, Indiana. She later worked at Electric Motors and Specialty in Garrett, Indiana.
Ruth loved NASCAR, Colts football, crocheting and spending time with her family.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Joyce Fugate, of Garrett, Indiana; a son, Willis “Bill” Hecht Jr., of Auburn, Indiana; stepdaughters, Florance Padgett, of Wisconsin, and June Leland, of Kentucky; grandchildren, Michael Fugate, Lee Fugate, Heather Kruger, Amber Finnearty and Willis Hecht III; also several great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by a sister, Francis Leland; step-daughter, Patty Leland; step-grandson, Justin Todd.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana, with Pastor Percy Young officiating.
Calling will take place two hours prior to services, from noon to 2 p.m., on Monday at Thomas Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna, Indiana.
Memorials are to the family.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
