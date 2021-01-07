GARRETT — Kathleen Ousley, 86, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1934, in Baptist, Kentucky, to Charles and Fannie Harmon.
Mrs. Ousley enjoyed reading and working all kinds of puzzles. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was very proud of her family.
Surviving are eight children and their spouses, Carol and DeWayne Speer, of Auburn, Valarie and Mike Woodward, of Ashley, Brenda Ousley, of Fort Wayne, Charles Ousley, of Auburn, Karen Bradley, of Goshen, Sharon and Chris Garn, of Garrett, Janet and Jim Rowe, of Waterloo and Helen and Stephen Neumann, of Texas; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Carrie Shephard; brother, Charles Harmon Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Zach Albright; great-grandson, Rilee Woodward; son-in-law, Tony Bradley; four brothers, Floyd Harmon, Arthur Harmon, Tom Harmon and Bob Harmon; and three sisters, Nora Hatton, Hazel Harmon and Flora Handshoe. She also was preceded in death by Oscar Ousley.
Private services will be at a later date.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
