BUTLER — Kelly Lynne Bowker, age 48, of Butler, Indiana, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Goshen Hospital.
Kelly was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Jan. 28, 1975, to DeLane Ray Scott and Dianna Gay (Jones) Scott.
She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Kelly married her soulmate Nathan LaVon Bowker on Nov. 11, 2011, in Las Vegas.
She was an active member of St. Joe Church of Christ. She volunteered in her community and Hearten House in Auburn.
Kelly was a creative soul. She loved painting, writing and everything about Christmas time. She wrote a book that was published entitled "Finding My Freedom and My Faith” and she was involved with the Right for Life organization.
Survivors include her husband, Nathan Bowker, of Butler; parents, DeLane and Diann Scott, of Rome City; daughters, Stephanie Nickles, of Butler, Ashlee McCoy, of Auburn, Katie McCoy and her husband, Jacob Zimmerman, of Auburn, Cassidy McCoy, of Auburn, Alexis Bowker, of Fort Wayne, Destiney Bowker, of Butler and Ruby Bowker, of Butler; sons, Jordan and Brittany Bowker, of Garrett and AlecZander “Bub” Bowker, of St. Joe; 10 grandchildren; and grand dog, Sissy; sister, DeLayna and Kenneth Lehner, of Garrett; and two nephews, Austin and Sarah Lehner and Avery and Paige Lehner.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation at 9:30 a.m., prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.
Casket bearers will be AlecZander Bowker, Jordan Bowker, Jacob Zimmerman, Kenny Lehner, Avery Lehner, and Austin Lehner.
Memorial donations may be made to Hearten House.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
