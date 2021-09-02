SYRACUSE — Howard W. Hoemig, 70, of Syracuse, Indiana, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on Monday, May 3, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of the late Norman and Virginia (Downard) Hoemig.
He was the owner and operator of C & S Pest Control and Charlie’s Spider Fighters and worked at Walmart in Angola.
He became a Master Mason on Oct. 23, 1984, and was a member of Masonic Lodge 236. He was a long time Shriner and a member of many different organizations in the area over the years.
In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, being with his dog, and especially spending time with his family.
Surviving family include his daughters, Tracey (David) Hoemig and Tonya (Byron) Dooley; grandchildren, Jace (Makayla), Katelyn (Braden), Devon (Kimmy) and Ciera (Alex); and two great-granddaughters, Remi and Nora.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his longtime girlfriend, Connie Frey; and brother, Kenneth Hoemig.
A Celebration of Life gathering will begin at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Angola American Legion, 1760 W. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.
Memorials in Howard’s name may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.