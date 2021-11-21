ALBION — George A. Broom, 79, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on June 1, 1942, in Huntington, Indiana, to Harvey and Clarice (Staples) Broom.
George retired from G.E. after 34 years of service.
George loved fishing in his free time, and could always be found helping out on the farm.
On July 1, 1962, in Huntington, he married Marilyn Harris. She survives in Albion.
Also surviving are sons, Richard Broom, of Arcola, Keith (Angela) Broom, of Warren and Darrell (Jennifer) Broom, of Albion. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon (Dewey) Jones, of Huntington.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road., Albion, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Visitation is also from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.