Scott Romero

FORT WAYNE — Scott A. Romero, 62, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Sunday July 23, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1960. His father, Frederic L. Romero, has passed away. His mother is Nancy Vendrely and she survives in Auburn.
Scott owned and operated Liberty Saw of Fort Wayne.
He was an excellent musician and skilled guitarist. He played with a number of bands, Voodoo Blues Review, The Source (with his wife, Laurie and brother, Randy) and The Low Life Socialites to name just a few. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Scott married Laurie Lott on Jan. 25, 1985, at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ Church in Auburn, and she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Maria and Luke Ehinger, of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Olivia and Kyle Yeakle, of Detroit, Michigan; two grandchildren, Sophie Ehinger and Asher Ehinger; brother, Randy Romero, of Leo; and two sisters-in-law, Linda Martz, of Corunna and Christy Lott, of Auburn.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Per Scott’s wishes, no funeral service or burial will be held, just the visitation.
To send the family condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
