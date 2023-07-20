CELINA, Ohio — Dorothy Jean Hellwarth, age 98, of Celina, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Berne, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1924, in Chattanooga, Ohio, daughter of the late Theodore M and Carrie (Becher) Leininger.
On April 2, 1949, she married Dillon Hellwarth, who preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 2008.
Surviving are two daughters, Doris (Ned) Goins, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Karen (Tom) Kuhn, of Geneva, Indiana; three grandchildren, Jill (Brad) Martin, Lora (Mark) Brunstrup and Stephen (Anna) Goins. Her great-grandchildren are Zachary and Hallie Brunstrup, Jenna and Erica Martin and Nora, Olivia and Emily Goins.
Preceding her in death were her sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Glenn Miller; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dean and Marilyn Hellwarth.
She graduated from Willshire High School in 1943.
She previously worked at Berne Winner Company, Berne, Indiana, and Winkeljohn Printing, Celina, Ohio.
She enjoyed working with her husband in his woodworking shop. She loved sewing for the St. John Lutheran Sewing Circle and pieced many tops for making comforters for the needy.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Celina, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Cisco Funeral Home in Celina; where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., before the service.
Burial will follow at Buck Cemetery in Celina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church Sewing Circle.
Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina & St. Marys are honored to care for Dorothy and her family.
To pay respects and to leave online condolences or memories, visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com or Cisco Funeral Home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.