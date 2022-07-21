ANGOLA — Patsy Ann Davis, 75, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Lakeland Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, to Franklin Ness and Mary (Martin) Ness Brehm.
Patsy enjoyed gardening, margaritas, knitting, and boating on Lake Erie. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her daughters, Tracey (John) Marshall, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Jennifer Moser, of Naples, Florida; her beloved grandchildren, Zachary (Lauren) Moser, of Toledo, Ohio, and Jessica Moser, of Naples, Florida; brother, Charles (Ellen) Ness, of Toledo, Ohio; and sister, Francis Kline, of Toledo, Ohio. Also surviving is her significant other of many years, Dave Harmon Sr., of Angola, Indiana, and his family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother.
Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carnegie Public Library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
