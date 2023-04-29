LIGONIER — Bob Wysong, age 72, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at home.
He was born on on Oct. 13, 1950, to Allen “Bud” and Joan (Bennett) Wysong, at Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, Indiana.
On Sept. 13, 1987, he married Mary Howell.
Bob graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1968, and held the distinction of being “the last graduate of Wolf Lake High School.” He also never missed a Wolf Lake High School alumni banquet. His classmates always held a very special place in Bob’s heart and he loved attending the class luncheons.
He graduated from Ball State University in 1972, and was hired in 1973, by Silveus Motor Sales in Cromwell, as the bookkeeper. In 1975, he purchased the dealership from Mr. Silveus with a partner, Robert Baugher. In 1980, Bob obtained full ownership of the dealership and it became Bob Wysong Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc. Bob loved getting to know people and their heritage. Through the years in the car business, Bob made many good friends and he missed them after his retirement in 2013. His employees were the best!
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Wysong, of Ligonier; two daughters, Abby (Andy) Reed, of Goshen and Laura (Chris) Shearer, of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Tristen and Hudson Reed and Claire and Charlie Shearer; along with a brother, Rick (Katie) Wysong; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, whom he enjoyed so much.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Please join the family and share your memories of Bob, as they host a celebration of his life from 1-5 p.m., on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Stones Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stone’s Hill Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wolf Lake Alumni Association.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
