NOBLESVILLE — Brad D. Maxson, 70, passed peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville, Indiana.
Brad was born on Oct. 6, 1951, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Richard and Alma Bernice (Johnson) Maxson. They preceded him in death.
Brad was a carpenter specializing in cabinet making. He retired from Innovative Cabinetry and had worked at K. Lash & Son here in Kendallville.
Brad was a very dedicated husband and attended all of his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a car enthusiast and loved working with his hands building things, but most importantly he liked being around family.
Brad is survived by his wife, Jane Maxson, of Noblesville; children, Missy (Matt) Bohannon, of Carmel, Justin Maxson (Jessica), of Noblesville, Karie Oliver Johnson, of Westfield and Ty Oliver, of Cicero; grandchildren, Rosalie, George, Chase, Reid, Shelby and Jayden; sisters, Shirley (Mike) Ihrie, of Kendallville and Amy (Denny) Jones, of Ellettsville; and brother, John (Kathy) Maxson, of Pensacola, Florida.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Maxson; and a sister, Patty Hindenlang.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with calling from 1-3 p.m.
He will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Preferred memorials are to Joy’s House, 2028 E. Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
