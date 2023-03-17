KENDALLVILLE — Ellen Jane (Ritter) Miller died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
Services will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., with Pastor Keith Perry officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and an hour prior to the service on Wednesday, beginning at 10 a.m.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.