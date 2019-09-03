Mr. Dennis Michael Gladieux, age 81, of Madison, Indiana, entered this life on July 19, 1938, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was only child of the late Ernest "Mike" and Rosalie M. Sheets Gladieux. He was raised in Fort Wayne and was a 1957 graduate of Central High School.
Dennis enlisted in the United States Navy on April 29, 1957, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He rose to the rate of Draftsman Petty Officer Second Class. He served at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Sanford, Florida, with the Heavy Attack Squadron Three. He was honorably discharged on March 9, 1961, receiving the Good Conduct Medal. Dennis remained in the Reserves until he was discharged on Dec. 7, 1962.
He worked for 30 years with Navistar Engineering in Fort Wayne, retiring as a Project Manager. Dennis then worked for five years with Warsaw Coil in Warsaw, Indiana and five years with Flint and Walling Pump Company in Kendallville, Indiana.
On Sept. 23, 1989, Dennis was united in marriage to Carol E. Greer Whan at Grace Lutheran Church in Columbia City, Indiana. This union was blessed to raise three children, Susan, David and Becky. Dennis and Carol then began an embroidery company they named Shepherds' Threads and operated it out of their home until his sudden death.
He enjoyed designing, especially embroidery designing, and was proud of his two U.S. Patents. Dennis was an avid reader, enjoyed computer design and tinkering on just about anything. Early in life, Dennis loved boating and watching his father race and being the mechanic on the race car.
He was a faithful member of St. Michael Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, for ten years and then Faith Lutheran Church in Churubusco for ten years, and for the past five years Faith Lutheran Church in Madison.
Dennis and Carol had resided the past five years in Madison and enjoyed their many friends they had made. Dennis died suddenly on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 4:32 p.m. in the emergency room at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Indiana.
Dennis will be missed by his loving wife of 30 years, Carol E. Greer Whan Gladieux of Madison, Indiana; his children, Susan Whan Cseri and her husband, Miklos of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Becky Chantelois of Fort Wayne, Indiana, David Whan of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his grandchildren, Camille, Christian, Olivia, Ian, Aaron, Quinlan, L.J. and Kaleb. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest "Mike" Gladieux and his mother, Rosalie M. Sheets Gladieux.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 1 p.m., by Pastor Jeffrey Pflug at Faith Lutheran Church, 3024 N. Michigan Road in Madison, Indiana. Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 N. Gate Road in Madison, Indiana.
Friends may call Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 3024 North Michigan Road in Madison, Indiana.
Military honors will be rendered at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. by the Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion and the U.S. Naval Ceremonial Unit.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Cards are available at the funeral homes and the church.
