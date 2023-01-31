KENDALLVILLE — Thomas Joseph Burke, 86, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus.
Tom was born on Aug. 5, 1936, in Elma, Iowa, to Thomas and Bernadette Burke. This is where he also met the love of his life, Jo Ann (Dusheck) Burke. They were married on Sept. 2, 1957. They have celebrated 65 wonderful years together.
Tom and Jo Ann raised five children, Deborah (David Sand), of Georgia, Thomas (Laura), of Chicago, Joseph (Michelle), of Chicago, Julie (Chris Amundson), of Chicago and Anthony (Nicole), of Chicago. They were also blessed with 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren (with two more on the way); and two sisters, Charlotte, of Texas, and Jeanne, of Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerome “Butch”; and sisters, Marilyn and Betty.
Mr. Burke worked for Kraft Foods for 30 years, which provided the family the opportunity to live in eight states across the United States and allowed him to travel to several international cities. He was plant manager for Kraft in Kendallville from 1977 to 1983, where he served in community leadership roles, including President, Chamber of Commerce. He ended his career with Kraft as head of Production for Kraft International in 1992.
Tom was a very committed member of the Kendallville community and served as a member of the Kendallville Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, Elks, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a founding leader, board member and active supporter for the Mid-America Windmill Museum in Kendallville.
He was deeply committed to his faith and was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.
Tom loved reading books, watching sports and old western movies. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing cards with his dear friends and putting together puzzles with Jo Ann.
Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, during the Korean War, stationed in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 319 E. Diamond St., Kendallville, with Father J. Steele officiating.
Tom will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active-duty members of the U.S. Army.
Memorials may be directed to Mid-America Windmill Museum or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
