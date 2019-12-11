GARRETT — JC Isham, 82, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019m at his home in Garrett, Indiana.
Go rest high on that mountain, your work on earth is done.
He was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Harriman, Tennessee. His father was Robert Henry Isham and his mother and stepfather were Leona (Barger) and Lawrence Ditmars. They have all passed away, as have three brothers, James, Henry and Richard Isham; and a brother-in-law, Robert Hicks.
JC was a truck driver for different companies, including Trans Fleet Enterprises and Dana Truck Fleet, before retiring in 1999.
He was a member of Teamsters Local 414 and loved fishing, old cars, his garage, the round table at Minos and sitting on the porch, where he conducted business as the unofficial Mayor of the north side of Garrett.
JC married Leah Coburn on June 28, 1960, in Coldwater, Michigan, and she survives.
He is also survived by three sons and a daughter and their spouses, Robert and Renee Isham, of Garrett, Ritchie and Ann Isham, of Auburn, Danny and Chris Isham, of Auburn and Karen and Tyler Betz, of Auburn; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Ellen (Dixie) Bolen, of Garrett and Linda Hicks, of Auburn; and a sister and brother-in-aw, Leatrice and Wilbur Lothomer, of New Haven.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
No funeral service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given instead to Wounded Warrior Project.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
