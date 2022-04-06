GARRETT — Karen Renee Nowak, age 58, of Garrett, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1964.
Her father, Donald Nowak, preceded her in death.
Her mother, Jeanne Bergman Wiedman, survives; as well as her brothers, David and Joe Nowak.
Karen loved her many dogs she had throughout the years.
She attended First Christian Church in Kendallville.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at First Christian Church, 110 W. Waits Road, Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.