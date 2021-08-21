Walter Rowland
WAYNESBORO, Tenn. — Walter Lee Rowland of Waynesboro, Tennessee, was born on Oct. 27, 1937, in Churubusco, Indiana, the son of the late William and Lela Zolman Rowland.
He was united in marriage to the former Carol Walter on Feb. 11, 1961.
Mr. Rowland was a retired truck driver and a United States Army veteran and departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee, at the age of 83 years, 9 months, 9 days.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Rowland, of Waynesboro, Tennessee; a son, Mark Rowland, of Columbia City, Indiana; three daughters, Tammy Helton, of Twin Lakes, Michigan, Sherry Jefferies, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Stephanie Hite and husband, Keith, of Waynesboro, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
At his request, his remains were cremated.
