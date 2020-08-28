Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.