AUBURN — James Lewis Wolf, 72, died on Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home in Auburn, Indiana, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born in Angola, Indiana, on Aug. 27, 1948, to Lewis and Mary (Blust) Wolf. They have both passed away as has his sister, Betty Penner.
He was a Vietnam Army veteran and he served with the 82nd Airborne Rangers.
He was a maintenance supervisor at Rhinehart Development in Spencerville, Indiana.
Jim was a former member of ABATE Motorcycle Club. He loved riding his motorcycle and playing golf.
He married Susan Rupert on Aug. 11, 1968, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and she survives.
Also surviving are three sons, James (Michelle) Wolf II, of Butler, Brandon (Jamie) Wolf, of Columbus and Montana and Derek Wolf, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Desaray (Josh) Hunt, Kelsey Wolf, Jonathon Wolf, Alexis Wolf and Jordan Wolf; four great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Lacey, Jakson Hunt, Jayden Hunt and Jace Hunt; brothers and sister, Richard (Sandy) Wolf, of Fort Wayne, Don (Barbara) Wolf, of Angola and Barbara (Don) O’Dell, of Riverside, California; and a brother-in-aw, Randy Penner, of Fremont.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday April 1, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana.
Burial will follow the service at Mount Zion Cemetery, Angola.
Calling is on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to American Cancer Society.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
