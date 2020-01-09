KENDALLVILLE — Jacqueline Elaine Houlton, 64, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her sister’s home in Kendallville, Indiana, where she had lived the last eight years.
She was born on July 23, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Parnell Jr. and Catherine R. (Bottern) Smith.
Jacqueline was a homemaker all her life. She loved everything Elvis Presley and anyone she met.
Her survivors include her daughters, Terri Campos, of Boulder City, Colorado, and Crystal Houlton, of Fremont; three grandchildren, Benjamin, Sophia and Jose, of Boulder City, Colorado; sisters, Beverly and Ed Coburn, of North Carolina, Tina and Tom Harmon, of Kendallville, and Janeen Smith, of Bryan, Ohio.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Hilltop Baptist Church, 880 Kelly St., Rome City, IN 46784, with Pastor Johnny Jr. Huff officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
