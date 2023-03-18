ANGOLA — Bobby Joe Steele, 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana, on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
He was born on July 28, 1938, in Henagar, Alabama, to Ottis B. and Grady Sue (Henshaw) Steele. Bobby graduated high school in 1956, in Huntland, Tennessee.
He was proud to serve his country in the United States Air Force. Bobby was a member of Angola American Legion Post 31 and VFW George Anspaugh Post 7205 in Angola, Indiana.
He was a locomotive engineer for the CSX and the B & O Railroad for 33 years, before retiring.
Bobby married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Wilson, on July 19, 1987.
Surviving are his children, Pamela Dawn Oldano, of Florida, Robert Joseph Steele, of Indiana, and Stefanie (Mike) Rathburn of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are his brother, James L. Steele, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 34 years, Barbara Jean Steele, on Oct. 28, 2021; daughter, Deborah Kay Hansen; one grandson; and his siblings.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Chaplin Charlene Rorick officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Military Honors, by Angola American Legion Post 31 Honor Guard and United States Air Force Honor Guard, and burial will immediately follow the services at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
