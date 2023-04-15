Suzanne Butler

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Suzanne Nellora Butler, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her home in Loudonville, Ohio.
She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 22, 1960, to James Brand and Anna Marie (Halencak) Brand, being survived by her father, James Brand, residing in DeKalb County, Indiana, and having been preceded in death by her mother, Anna Marie Brand.
Suzanne was predeceased by her daughter, Nellora Ann Wells (Butler).
Suzanne is also survived by her loving husband, Rhett L. Butler, of Loudonville, Ohio; two loving sons, Abram M. Butler, of San Diego, California, and Josiah M. Butler, of Loudonville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Colton Landrum (adopted son of Todd and Jill Landrum), of Huntington, Indiana, Joshua Wells Jr., Rose Marie Wells, Briyonnia Bowman and Charles Bowman, of Mansﬁeld, Ohio, and Olivia S. Butler, of San Diego, California; her brothers and sisters, Jimmy and Patty Brand, of Waterloo, George and Christine Brand, of Waterloo, Naomi and Stan Everetts, of Waterloo; her father and mother-in-law, Keith L. and Anita M. Butler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
Suzanne touched many lives during her career as an RN. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren, as well as hiking, cooking and traveling. She was deeply loved by her family and many friends and will be greatly missed. Most importantly, however, she shined the light of Yeshua (Jesus) by living out His commandments before all those who knew her. When the time came for her to leave and to enter God’s presence, her departure from this world was marked by Yeshua’s shalom. Suzanne is now free from her shackles of ALS and is resting from her life’s labor in the arms of her Savior.
Suzanne’s family will receive friends on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Snyder Funeral Home-Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville.
Additional calling will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Fairfield Cemetery, 1301 C.R. 13, Corunna.
Memorials may be given in Suzanne’s memory to the Northern Ohio ALS Association.
Memorials may be made at the funeral home or mailed to 6133 Rockside Road, Suite 301, Independence, OH 44131.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
