HAMILTON — Debra J. Meyer, 69, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at her home in Hamilton, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1953, in Hicksville, Ohio.
Debra worked in sales for Pinnacle Tool for 12 years, Hillsdale Tool for 12 years and DMC Tool for 7 years and then went to work for C & A Tool as a receptionist for seven years, retiring April 9, 2021.
Debra was a member of the Hamilton Fish and Game Club and was a former member of Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
She loved attending estate sales, traveling, spending time at the beach, landscaping, flower gardening, and interior decorating, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandsons.
Debra married Michael K. “Mike” Meyer on Oct. 1, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he survives in Hamilton.
Also surviving are a daughter, Danielle L. Van Atta and Todd Van Atta, of Hicksville, Ohio; stepson and his wife, Christopher “Chris” and Lynette Meyer, of Pleasant Lake; four grandchildren including twin grandsons, Mason Van Atta and Chase Van Atta, Ashlyn Meyer and Alex Meyer; sister and brother-in-law, Shawn R. and Jake Fluke, of Bronson, Michigan; two aunts, Linda Bowers, of Auburn and Jeanie Miller, of Butler; and a niece and her husband, Leslie and Chris Rice, of Angola.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Janet L. (Stark) and John “Nick” Ferguson.
The family would like to thank Fort Wayne Oncology and Hematology and Heart to Heart Hospice for all the love and care they provided Debra and her family.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 2-6 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
At 6 p.m., following the gathering, Pastor Rick Stiver will be speaking.
Burial will be at a later date at Riverview Cemetery in Newville.
Memorials may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice, 5646 Coventry Lane,
Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
