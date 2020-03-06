GARRETT — Robert E. Biddle, 83, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on July 13, 1936, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Otto G. and Martha (Bowman) Biddle. They preceded him in death.
Robert was a 1956 graduate of Auburn High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Robert married Jane G. Carr on Oct. 2, 1959, in Angola, Indiana, and she survives in Garrett.
He worked at the Auburn Foundry for 45 years, and then went to work for Stanadyne for 23 years.
Robert was an avid NASCAR fan.
Also surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, John L. Biddle, of Garrett and Jeff A. and Stephanie R. Biddle, of Kendallville; two granddaughters, Ashlie Biddle and Brooke Biddle; stepgranddaughter, Courtney Conley; and three sisters and a brother-in-law, Doris Trowbridge, of Fort Wayne, Deloris Houck, of Wolcottville, and Sherry (Lyle) Holman, of Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, June and Eileen; and a brother, Gerald.
There will be no services taking place.
Memorial donations may be directed to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
