GOSHEN — James Webster Bushong, 67, beloved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Jim (as he was known to his friends and family) passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, with his wife and children lovingly by his side.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol Bushong, of Goshen; two sons, Phillip (Shannon) Bushong, of Topeka and Andrew Bushong, of Goshen; two daughters, Sara (David) Hoefer, of Middlebury and Tara Manning, of Goshen; son-in-law, Brock Manning, of Syracuse; mother, Carol Pierce Bushong McMurray, of Avilla; sister, Melinda (John) Collazo, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida; eight grandkids; and five great-grandkids.
Jim was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Webster and Ruby Pierce; father, William T. Bushong; bonus father, Bernard McMurray; sister, Lana Jo Tumbleson; and a grandson, Dakota Reed Bushong.
Jim was born on Sept. 1, 1954, in Kendallville, Indiana. He was the second child of William (Bill) and Carol Pierce Bushong. He grew up in Albion, Indiana, and always enjoyed the outdoors. He loved hunting with his father and their beagles (Lady and Dolly).
He graduated from Central Noble High School in 1972. And from there traveled west on his beloved Honda motorcycle. In 1976, he married the love of his life.
In 1986, Jim began his 26-year career at Ancon Construction. He was known for being incredibly passionate about his work and excelled in the exacting nature that this work required. He always took great pride in his work and served as a mentor to many. He had just recently partially retired from Majority Construction. He always looked forward to spending his winters at his second home in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Above all else, Jim was a simple and honest man who led a simply wonderful life — a life full of family, his faith, and friends. He enjoyed life’s simpler pleasures, the joy of building things, sitting with his family, beers with his friends, walks on the beach with his children, watching his Westerns on television, and eating ice cream. A simple man, yes, but simply a very good man.
In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, or friend. Take a walk in the woods for a moment, an hour, or a day. Because as we have learned — time waits for no one.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, where a 10 a.m. funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
The Rev. Harold Gingerich will officiate.
Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Topeka.
