GARRETT — Robert L. Acker Jr., 48, died on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home in Garrett, Indiana, with his family at his side.
He was born on April 28, 1974, in Auburn, Indiana. His father was Robert L. Acker Sr., and he has passed away. His mother and stepfather survive, Dorothy (Handshoe) Acker McPherson and Christopher McPherson, of Auburn.
Robert worked as a shift supervisor at both Hudson Industries and Tower Automotive, before his retirement in 2022.
He was a member of Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church.
He was a fisherman, enjoyed fishing, woodworking and crafts.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie E. (Fuleki) Acker. They were married on Oct. 14, 2017, in Spencerville.
Also surviving besides his wife, mother and stepfather, are three sons, John A. Vaughan, of Syracuse, Indiana, Allen M. (Destinee) Fuleki, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Michael J. Fuleki, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three grandchildren, Jaxson Fuleki, Sebastian Fuleki and Ivyelle Vaughan; three sisters, Marsha A. Jones, of Auburn, Diana L. Boyd and her husband, Dick, of Auburn and Beverly J. Emerick and her husband, Robert, of Auburn; four stepsisters and their spouses, Brenda (Darrel) Brandenburg, of Auburn, Tammy (Jim) Kessler, of Garrett, Christine (Kim) Payton, of Garrett and Debbie (Rich) Hall, of Auburn; two stepbrothers and their spouses, Zack McPherson, of Garrett and Christopher Earl (Letha) McPherson, of Auburn; special cousin, Amy Wilges; and several nieces; nephews; and extended family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday March 7, 2023, at Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church, 2833 C.R. 27, Waterloo, IN 46793.
The Rev. Ron Stambaugh will officiate.
Burial will follow the service at South Milford Cemetery, South Milford, Indiana.
Calling is from 2-7 p.m., on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Memorials can be given in memory of Robert to Carrie E. Acker.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
