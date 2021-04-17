KENDALLVILLE — Marjorie “Marge” Barton Kile, age 92, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Sacred Heart Independent Living in Avilla, Indiana.
Marge was born on April 13, 1929, at her parent’s home outside Mt. Vernon, Ohio, to George and Mattie Lore Barton. Her parents preceded her in death.
Marge graduated from Mt. Vernon High School, attended Muskingum College for one year and graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Elementary Education.
Marge was united in marriage to David Oliver Kile on June 12, 1949, at her parent’s home.
She taught school in Caledonia, Portsmouth, and Xenia, Ohio, before moving to Kendallville in 1965.
There she was the librarian at Kendallville Jr. High School. When Dave was transferred to Columbus, Ohio, for several years, Marge was the librarian at Walnut Springs. When she and Dave retired, they moved back to Kendallville.
Marge loved God, her family and her community.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy and Kevin Buckingham, of West Lafayette, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Janis Kile, of Wellington, Florida; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dave of 70 years; a son, Howard Barton “Bart” Kile; and a brother, Ralph Barton.
A private Celebration of Life will be held with the family at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Kendallville Public Library and Parkview Noble Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, Indiana.
