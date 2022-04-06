KIMMELL — Villia “Connie” Hunter, age 65, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, Indiana, on Monday, April 4, 2022.
She was born on May 31, 1956, the daughter of Conley Owens Jr., and Nancy Garzanit in Richland, Virginia.
Connie worked at the Rubber factory in Ligonier for many years, and loved animals of all kinds.
Connie is survived by her husband, Danny Hunter, of Kimmell, Indiana; stepmother, Jean Owens, of Topeka, Indiana; a brother, Lawrence “Larry” (Sheila) Owens, of Topeka, Indiana; and an aunt, Betty Buchanan, of Tazwell, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
A graveside service will be held in Connie’s honor, beginning at 3 p.m., on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
