KENDALLVILLE — Eleanor Rose Kessler, age 96, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Mrs. Kessler was born in Auburn, Indiana, on April 19, 1925, to Frank B. Johnson and Wavel A. (Bucher) Johnson. They preceded her in death.
She married Dale Kessler in San Francisco, California, on June 21, 1944, while Dale was stationed there in the Army. Dale preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 2012.
Eleanor was employed with Stroman Electronics in Kendallville for 21 years.
She was a member of VFW Post 2749 Auxiliary and she volunteered at Parkview Noble Hospital.
Survivors include her son, Jerry and Julie Kessler, of Kendallville; five grandchildren, Jennifer Dybas (Michael), of Joliet, Illinois, Stephanie Helmann (Michael), of Portage, Wisconsin, Timothy Kessler (Rebecca), of Avon, Connecticut, Jill Kessler, of Kendallville and Jackie Kessler and her husband, Michael Mater, of Littleton, Colorado; nine great-grandchildren, Collin Dybas, Jessica Dybas, Danielle Dybas, Nathan Dybas, Nicholas Helmann, Jacob Helmann, Andrew Kessler, Elizabeth Kessler and Michael Kessler; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Kessler Zimmer (Paul), of Chicago, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Kessler, PhD., in 1997; one sister, Charlotte Ennis; and one brother, Frank Johnson.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville. There is no public visitation.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
