WATERLOO — Teresa Ann Weicht RN, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed at her home with her husband, Ralph (Bud), children, Nicholas Weicht and Gretchen Weicht, at her side.
Teresa grew up in Osseo, Michigan, and attended Camden Frontier High School. Following high school, she attended Huntington College and completed Nurses Training in 1973, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Fort Wayne Indiana.
On May 22, 1971, she married the love of her life and life partner Ralph E. Weicht, of Butler, Indiana. Together they created their own family, welcoming Gretchen (Dan) in 1974, and Nicholas (Melissa) in 1979. Their life together was filled with love and adventure. Teresa had a passion for traveling which took them to many destinations around the world. She also loved gardening, flowers and her birds.
She was a dedicated nurse for more than 40 years. Teresa was employed for many years in labor and delivery at Dekalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn, Indiana. Later in her career she worked at Fort Wayne Cardiology and taught nursing courses at Brown Mackey College.
One of her most important roles was as a grandmother. She was blessed with five granddaughters, Kaleya, Keira (Ash), Myra, Nevaeh and Laurel; and one grandson, (Alastor). Teresa cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren at the family cabin in Canada.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Marie Smith; one brother, Tim Smith; a niece, Lisa Taylor; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, George and Elaine Weicht.
Teresa will be remembered by her brothers, Mark and Joe, her in-laws, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Hudson United Brethren Church, 516 N. Main St., Hudson, IN 46747, with burial to follow at Evergreen Hills Cemetery, Ransom, Michigan.
Calling is on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Preferred memorials may be given in memory of Teresa to one of her favorite charities, Smile Train at smiletrain.org.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.