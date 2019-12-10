ANGOLA — Donald L. Heinrich Jr., 66, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home.
Don was born on Sept. 8, 1953, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Donald and Dolores (Summerfield) Heinrich.
He married Judy Waltmire on June 3, 1988, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Don was an avid fisherman, and loved the outdoors. He was a true family man, and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Heinrich, of Angola, Indiana; a son, Eric (Jennifer) Heinrich, of Battle Creek, Michigan; two stepsons, Jason (Jamie) Lanning, of Angola, Indiana, and Justin (Ashley) Lanning, of Fremont, Indiana; a nephew, Conrad Ballenger, to whom he was guardian of; his grandchildren that he totally adored, Jocelynn Lanning, and Hope Lanning; a brother, William (Jackie) Heinrich, of Sturgis, Michigan, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his favorite uncle, Jerry "Chum" Summerfield.
Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, with Ralph Saye officiating.
Burial will follow the service at South Scott Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.