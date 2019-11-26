PAW PAW, Mich. — Jeanie Crawford, 78, of Paw Paw, Michigan, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1941, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Stewart and Rosa (Draper) Caldwell.
Mary worked as a manager for K-Mart.
On Nov. 26, 1975, she married Jerry Crawford in Kalamazoo. He survives her in Paw Paw.
Along with her husband, Jerry, she is survived by her three daughters, Becky (Clay) Dark, of Paw Paw, Michigan, Stacy (Dean) Shady, of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Tina (Bob) Geering, of Montrose, Colorado; four sons, Doug McKenzie, of Iron, Michigan, Derek (Vicky) Crawford, of Plainwell, Michigan, John (Kathy) McKenzie, of Burr Oak, Michigan, and Gary McKenzie, of Sturgis, Michigan; and a grandson whom she raised, Michael (Laura) McKenzie, of Elkhart, Indiana; 24 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; five sisters, Helen Thomas, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Cherry (Ron) Levitz, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Carol Zimmerman, of Stroh, Indiana, Rosie (Gary) Walchle, of Howe, Indiana, and Janie (Jeff) Freed, of Albion, Indiana; two brothers, Squirty (Linda) Caldwell, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Dick (Sherry) Caldwell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Kathy Gose, and Goldie Ley; and two brothers, David and Paul Caldwell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
The Rev. John Hill will officiate the services and burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
