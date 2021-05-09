AUBURN — William C. “Bill” Jones, 84, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1936, in Urbana, Ohio, to Jerry W. and Grace E. (Smith) Jones. They both preceded him in death.
Bill was a graduate of Urbana High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University.
He married Dixie L. (Soncarty) Myers on Jan. 7, 1984, in Logansport, Indiana, and she survives.
Bill was the owner and operator of Dairy Queen in Garrett where most knew him as “Brazier Bill”. He also worked for Halix Corp in Hamilton as manager in charge of production, United Technology as an engineer and for Essex as manager in charge of production.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn. He was involved in United Way of DeKalb County and was a founding member of Heaven Bound Gospel Music group.
Also surviving are four children and their spouses, Jerry W. and Janet Jones, of Baltimore, Maryland, Frank C. and Cathy Jones, of Garrett, Jill D. McComb of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Amy E. and Paul Melin, of Fort Wayne; four stepchildren and their spouses, Jon M. and Beth Myers, of Logansport, Greg and Pam Myers, of Auburn, Laura L. Myers, of Fort Wayne and Sarah E. and Chad Bowers, of Denver, Colorado; nine grandchildren, Billy (Tamera) Jones, Matthew (Lisa) McComb, Zakk Colwell, Ian (Lauren) McComb, Meghan Jones, Sam Myers, Zoey Bowers, Sophie Bowers and Rose Bowers; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sarah Watkins, of Urbana, Ohio.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, with the Rev. Dr. James Farrer officiating.
Burial will take place at a later date at Ever Rest Memorial Park in Logansport, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
