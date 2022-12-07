KENDALLVILLE. — Marsha Cox Prumm, age 72, of Kendallville, passed away Dec. 4, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Prumm was born Jan. 9, 1950, in Rock Fork, Kentucky, to Willie Cox and Ruth (Chaffins) Cox.
She graduated from East Noble High School in 1968.
She married Gerald Prumm Jr. at the Church of God in Kendallville on Feb. 10, 1968, and he preceded her in death in 2018.
Marsha was employed by Lutheran Hospital for 15 years before retiring.
Survivors include a son, Michael (Allie) Prumm of Kendallville; son, Rev. Christen (Ann) Prumm of Nokomis, Illinois; son, Aaron Prumm of Bradenton, Florida; son, Adam Prumm of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren, Felicia (David) Bloom of Kendallville, Ashlyn (Brian) Prumm of Indianapolis, Jessica, Gideon, Simon and Jonah Prumm of Nokomis, Illinois, and Ariana Prumm of Bradenton, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Rosemary Bloom of Kendallville; brother, Kenny and Lucy Cox of Kendallville; sister, Veneda Rose of Kendallville; sister, Karen Gasho of Kendallville; and sister, Stephanie and Stan Gienger of Avilla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; and brother-in-law, Tom Gasho.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, Wolcottville, with Rev. Damon Curtis officiating. Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Liberty Freewill Baptist Church.
