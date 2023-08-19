ALBION — Jared C. Greer, 38, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at his home. He was born on May 14, 1985, in Kendallville, Indiana, to John and Tammy (Edsall) Greer.
Jared loved music, playing guitars and drums, going to concerts, and collecting music memorabilia. Jared also enjoyed spending time with his son, Hunter. They often spent time together fishing and enjoying the outdoors.
Survivors include his son, Hunter Greer, of Decatur; mother, Tammy (Charles Bridegan) Greer, of Albion; brother, James (Jordan Hartleroad) Greer, of Albion; maternal grandmother, Dolores Edsall; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Jared was preceded in death by his father, John Greer, on March 1, 2021; paternal grandparents, Howard and Wynemia Greer; maternal grandfather, Bud Edsall; uncles, Jim Greer, Jay Greer and Jim Edsall; and aunts, Susan Weeks and Judy Middleton.
Funeral services will be at noon, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be held from 3-6 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family asks attendees to wear their favorite band or concert T-shirt to honor Jared.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family for expenses and Hunter's college fund.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
