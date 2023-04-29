LARWILL — Donna M. Jackson, 93, formerly of Larwill, Indiana, died at 6:05 p.m., on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, where she had been for the last week.
Born on Jan. 11, 1930, in Pierceton, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Lester L. and Hazel (Wrigley) Mort. She completed Monroe-Pierceton Elementary and graduated from Pierceton High School in 1948.
She started her work career at Texaco in Pierceton, moving to S.S. Kresge (K-Mart), until 1964. She then worked in the office at Fort Wayne Dodge until 1968.
On Jan. 25, 1964, she was united in marriage to DeWayne E. Jackson. They made their home north of Larwill and wintered in Sebring, Florida. DeWayne died on June 30, 2012.
Delighting in gardening, she grew both vegetables and flowers. In her quiet time, she studied the Bible and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Pierceton.
Surviving are her children, Steven W. (Gloria) Gradeless, of Almond, Wisconsin, Rex L. (Sally) Gradeless, of Littleton, Colorado, Sherry (Steven) Lee, of Albion; a brother, Rex D. Mort, of Pierceton; and a sister, Phyllis J. (Gary) Faudree, of Warsaw; grandchildren, Jason (Denise) Gradeless, Wade Gradeless, Wendy Gradeless Leininger, Rex (Molly Berendt) Gradeless II, Kyle Gradeless, Timothy (Marissa) Lee, Cody (Kealah) Lee and Jennifer (Chris) Lee Yoder; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Donald Gradeless; and a brother, Max Mort.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Hillcrest Cemetery in Pierceton.
Visitation is from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Donna’s honor are to First Baptist Church of Pierceton.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
