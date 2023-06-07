MILFORD, Mich. — Lee “Skip” Roach, age 88, of Milford, Michigan, formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Ann Arbor VA Medical Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1934, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Leon and Beatrice (Handy) Roach.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Skip married Deanna Rose Donahue on Oct. 16, 1959, in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
He retired after 23 years from General Motors in Willow Run, Michigan. Upon retirement Skip and Rose moved to Long Beach Lake near Fremont, Indiana. He later was a school bus driver for Fremont Community Schools from 1996 to 2008.
He loved wood working, fishing, riding around the lake on his boat during his retirement years, and his dog Abby.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Rose Roach; sons, Gary (Barbara) Roach, of Carmel, Indiana, and Greg (Nancy) Roach, of Milford, Michigan; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Suzanne (Perry) Parkhurst, of Auburn, California; a brother, Phil (Sheila) Roach, of Grandville, Michigan; a son-in-law, Jeff Edwards, of Ypsilanti, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Beatrice Roach; a daughter, Wendy Edwards; and a daughter-in-law, Wendy Roach.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Clear Lake Bible Church, 9050 E. C.R. 700N, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Jerry Strahan will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held prior to the services from 1-3 p.m., on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Clear Lake Bible Church.
Military Honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Team and Fremont American Legion Cassel Post # 257 Color Guard.
Following his wishes, cremation will take place after services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Clear Lake Bible Church, P.O. Box 278, Fremont, IN 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
